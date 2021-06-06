Arkansas’ Four-Star Safety Commitment Myles Rowser Impressed With Future School

FAYETTEVILLE — Belleville (Mich.) four-star safety Myles Rowser committed to Arkansas on March 28 and took his official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

Rowser, 6-1, 185, talked about the official after leaving Arkansas.

“This was the first official visit I’ve been on, so it’s by far the greatest visit I’ve ever been on,” Rowser said. “Nothing changed from over the phone with the coaches, as far as their personality. This official visit was reassurance, everything seems to be what they said it was and I like it, I love it.”

Sam Carter is his recruiter and has continued to make a strong impression on him as has Sam Pittman and the other coaches.

“Coach Carter is a cool dude,” Rowser said. “He’s funny. He’s always energetic, and he’s never down.

“The highlight of the trip was me and Coach Pittman. Me and my parents met with him. It was a great talk.

“I mean, the stadium is great. First, the coaches, they like to talk to you and make relationships with you. Coaches that I hadn’t even met yet, they’d come up and talk to me. I didn’t even know that they knew me. Basically talked to my parents, started a relationship with me and gave me their card. Yeah, I was surprised from the Catfish Hole. It was great food, everything was great.”

Since you are committed will you be taking other visits as well?

“No other visit,” Rowser said. “This is my only one.”

While no other recruit here committed at least public wise, do you feel some of them may join your class?

“Oh yeah, I feel like we’ve got everybody wanting to commit, it’s just a matter of when,” Rowser said.

Rowser’s mother was also impressed he said.

“My mom loved it,” Rowser said. “She said it was a reassurance trip, too. She loved it before we came, but just coming down here and actually seeing it, it was better.”

A four-star with close to 30 offers. The other finalists were Michigan State, Alabama and Kentucky. Someone who is capable of helping Arkansas very early in his career. In 2020, Rowser had 50 tackles, including a trio of tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and one sack.