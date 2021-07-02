Arkansas freshman phenom, Wallace, starting summer ball hot after historic season

BOURNE, MA. — After Arkansas’ 2021 season ended, it was right back to work for star freshman Cayden Wallace.

The Greenbrier, Arkansas native is now in Massachusetts playing for the Bourne Braves in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League.

“It’s definitely different up here,” Wallace said. “Everybody’s really good, just like at Arkansas. It’s been a different kind of league and a lot of fun.”

It’s been really fun for Wallace. The freshman All-American has hit two home runs with six RBI’s in his first five games of the season. This time with a wood bat.

“I love using a wood bat, so it’s not that big of an adjustment,” Wallace added.

It was no surprise that the multi-tool athlete was going to be good in college. Wallace was the 2019-2020 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and was ranked the No. 25 recruit in the country. However, what he was able to do in his first year was nothing short of extraordinary.

He hit either in the No. 2 or 3 spots in the lineup for most of the season, while leading the Hogs in hits (67) and keeping Arkansas as the No. 1 ranked team in the country for 14 straight weeks.

“It was exactly what I was hoping for,” Wallace said. “The team we had was unreal with the chemistry we had. The older guys really took in the younger guys.”

When Wallace first got to campus he was really looking forward to playing with senior catcher Casey Opitz, thinking the captain would’ve gone the MLB route and not being able to play together.

However, the freshman ended up being mentored by not just the captain, but also senior infielder Cullen Smith.

“How to handle myself as a freshman,” Wallace explained. “They’ve played the game for a long time. 1,000 division one at-bats each. They really just took me in and I couldn’t be any more thankful.”

The Hogs, and specifically Wallace, accomplished a lot in 2021. SEC regular-season champions, first-time SEC tournament champions, Wallace tying the freshman home run record (14), named All-Sec Freshman team and Freshman All-American team. However, he’s most proud of his older teammates.

“It was a fun year, especially batting in the early lineup for the No. 1 team,” Wallace said. “I was more proud of the older guys. Kevin Kopps and his story was amazing. I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else. Just having the team we had, it was a great time to be a Razorback, especially your first year.”

If you want to watch Wallace play with the Braves you can watch the games live HERE.