FAYETTEVILLE — No. 16 Arkansas and No. 2 Georgia will appear on ESPN with a kickoff set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, in Athens.

The SEC announced the networks and kickoff times for that weekend today. It will be the second meeting for Sam Pittman against his former school. The Bulldogs beat the Hogs 37-10 to begin the 2020 season.

The two schools have met 15 times with Georgia holding an 11-4 edge.