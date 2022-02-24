FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is one of four schools set to participate in the Karbach Round Rock Classic with the first game slated for 4 p.m. on Friday against Indiana.

One of the keys for Arkansas is the bullpen and that is where senior Kole Ramage comes into play. Ramage pitched in two games this past weekend, was the loser on Friday and has an ERA of 3.18 in 5.2 innings of work. Ramage struckout six hitters, walked one and allowed two runs, both earned, on four hits. Dave Van Horn likes what he has in Ramage.

“I think I mentioned this before the season started to you guys that Ramage is a lot better,” Van Horn said. “What you saw this weekend is what we’ve been seeing. Which is his fastball is better but his slider is harder than what it was last year, 3 miles an hour or somewhere in there, and it’s hard to hit. He’s always had a really good changeup and he didn’t have to use the changeup too much. Yeah, he could be a guy that could close, use him for the last three innings on a Friday and maybe throw him for an inning on Sunday. Or use him just like we used him last weekend, a little bit more than the other guys. He’s an older guy, he wants to pitch. Really happy for him because he’s put in a lot of time even from last season until now getting ready for his last season of college baseball.”

In addition, the three games against Illinois State also helped Van Horn learn more about the outfield.

“Yeah. I mean, we know what our best defensive outfield is,” Van Horn said. “We kind of know portably who’s our best offensive outfield. When you look at the weekend Jace Bohrofen had, that’s not him. I think he was just trying too hard. He had a couple really good weeks offensively against our pitching, which is every bit as good or better than what we saw this past weekend, and he hit it. Right and left.

“So I’m going to have him back in the lineup on Friday. I want him to know that I have confidence in him. But I thought some other guys played well, and it was really good to see Chris Lanzilli have three pretty good games at the plate. He was a definite threat, whether he was playing outfield or DH. Whenever you have guys that come into your program and they’re first-year guys, they’re a little nervous. Especially a transfer and a grad transfer that spent four years somewhere else and now they’re trying to feel like they’re really a part of it. And I hope he feels that way now.”

The outfielders Van Horn is working with in addition to Bohrofen and Lanzilli are Brady Slavens, Zack Gregory and Braydon Webb. Slavens leads the team in hitting at .400 while Gregory is hitting .333 with a home run. Lanzilli is hitting .300.

Van Horn didn’t get to see all his pitchers this past weekend and still has a few he would like to get into the game.

“Yeah, I mean, the bullpen, you’ll see some of the guys that pitched this past weekend obviously because they did a nice job,” Van Horn said. “But Nick Griffin, the left hander who had Tommy John surgery about a month after he got here, he came here hurt his freshman year. He’s been looking good and we almost got him in the game Sunday. And then also Isaac Bracken, who transferred here a year ago and got hurt in January. He’s an older player. He’s a grad transfer. He’s from Northern Colorado. He’s gotten himself ready to go. Elijah Trest is throwing the ball pretty well. I mean, I could go on and on. There’s some more guys but those are just a few guys that jumped out. Evan Gray’s thrown the ball well this year for us. Nick Moten’s a freshman kind of got sick over the holidays. That threw him back. He may be on the mound this weekend or maybe midweek. He’s a freshman with a really good arm. We need to get him out there. So again, these are guys that all haven’t pitched yet and we like them and there’s more. So we have a lot of work to do to get those guys in the game, and we’d like to score some runs.”

The Hogs will also play Stanford on Saturday at 4 p.m. and then Louisiana on Sunday at same time. The Razorbacks won two of three against Illinois State this past weekend.