By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted some Allen (Texas) football recruits at a recruiting event this past Saturday in Fayetteville.

The Hogs hosted two 2024 recruits they had previously offered. Four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins, 6-2, 185, and tight end Davon Mitchell, 6-4, 230, both have several options when it comes to college. Arkansas also offered Class of 2025 defensive back Maliek Hawkins, 6-0, 160, a scholarship. He is the younger brother of Michael. On Sunday, the Hogs also jumped into the mix for Allen Class of 2024 edge Zina, Umeozulu, 6-4, 210.

Arkansas and Oklahoma are in a battle for Michael Hawkins. The Sooners may have an edge in that Hawkins’ father, Mike, played cornerback for the Sooners and was in the NFL from 2005-09. But Arkansas is making a hard push for Hawkins and are the first school to offer his brother.

“I’ve built a relationship with Coach (Kendal) Briles that makes it where Arkansas is one of my top schools right now,” Hawkins said. “The visit was great today. I love being around the staff and Coach (Sam) Pittman.”

As a sophomore, Hawkins completed 162 of 250 passes for 2,816 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 98 times for 685 yards and eight touchdowns.

Maliek Hawkins played in three games as a freshman and had three tackles. Mitchell has offers to such schools as Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Missouri, Ohio State, North Texas, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Tennessee in addition to Arkansas.

“The visit was really cool,” Mitchell said. “We had a lot of fun, ate, did a little competition and stuff, so I really liked that.”

This was Mitchell’s second visit in a short time to Arkansas.

“They’re first on my list right now,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell talked about what he is looking for in a college.

“I want to be somewhere that I can have fun, be able to play, and I feel comfortable there,” Mitchell said. “So far, Arkansas has made me feel comfortable there.”

One of the drawing points to Arkansas is tight end’s coach Dowell Loggains.

“I love Coach Loggains, he’s really cool,” Mitchell said. “Real honest person.”

Umeozulu has 25 offers including many of the top schools in the nation. As a sophomore, Umeozulu showed off his skills for the 11-3 Eagles. He finished with 36 tackles, including 10 solo, four for loss, six sacks and eight quarterback hurries.