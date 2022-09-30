FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host a long list of recruits for the Alabama game on Saturday including some key targets in 2024-2026 along with several 2023 commitments.

The Hogs are 3-1 while Alabama is 4-0. Arkansas is No. 20 in the AP Poll while Alabama is No. 2. The Hogs are 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The recruits are from numerous states.

Quarterbacks

Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, 2023 — Committed to Arkansas

Walker White, 6-4, 225, Little Rock Christian, 2024 — Long list of offers including Hogs.

DJ Lagway, 6-2, 225, Willis (Texas), 2024 — 32 offers and holds football and baseball offers from Hogs.

Kane Archer, 6-1, 193, Greenwood, 2026 — Hogs, many others offered.

Running Back

Bryan Jackson, 6-0, 225, McKinney (Texas), 2024 — Four-star with over 30 offers including Hogs.

Wide Receivers

Ryan Wingo, 6-2, 198, St. Louis (Mo.) University, 2024 — Five-star with over 30 offers including Hogs.

Parker Livingstone, 6-3, 185, Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy, 2024 — Very talented WR with 20 offers including Hogs.

Xavier Filsaime, 6-1, 180, McKinney (Texas), 2024 — 23 offers including Hogs for this four-star.

Tight Ends

Luke Hasz, 6-3, 227, Bixby (Okla.), 2023 — Four-star committed to Arkansas.

Jaden Hamm, 6-6, 225, Eudora (Kan.), 2023 — Four-star committed to Hogs.

Christian Bentancur, 6-5, 240, Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic, 2024 — Hogs among 33 offers, 4-star.

Davion Mitchell, 6-4, 230, Allen (Texas), 2025 — 15 offers including Hogs for four-star.

Offensive Linemen

Luke Brown, 6-5, 300, Paris (Tenn.) Henry County, 2023 — Committed to Hogs.

Joey Su’a, 6-5, 315, Bentonville, 2023 — Committed to Hogs.

Defensive Linemen

Kaleb James, 6-5, 265, Mansfield (Texas), 2023 — Committed to Hogs.

Quincy Rhodes, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock — Committed to Hogs.

Williams Nwaneri, 6-5, 245, Lees Summit (Mo.) Lee’s Summit, 2024 — Four-star with Hogs, others offered.

Charleston Collins, 6-5, 265, Little Rock Mills, 2024 — Four-star with 19 offers including Hogs.

TJ Lindsey, 6-6, 265, Bryant, 2024 — Double-digit offers including Hogs.

Danny Okoye, 6-5, 233, Tulsa (Okla.) NOAH Homeschool, 2024 — Double-digit offers including Hogs.

Bradyn Cobain King, 6-2, 290, Gurdon, 2025 — One to watch in future. Will only get better.

Linebackers

Carson Dean, 6-4, 235, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, 2023 — Committed to Arkansas.

Brad Spence, 6-2, 225, Houston (Texas) Klein Forest, 2023 — Committed to Arkansas.

Brian Huff, 6-3, 225, Valley View, 2024 — Holds four offers including Hogs.

Makhi Frazier, 5-11, 210, McKinney (Texas), 2024 — Hogs have offered.

Parker Meese, 6-2, 215, Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal School, 2025 — Hogs among 19 offers.

Noah Mikhail, 6-3, 205, La Verne (Calif.) Bonita, 2025 — Hogs among 19 offers here as well.

Cash Archer, 6-1, 208, Greenwood, 2025 — Louisville has offered.

Defensive Backs

Dallas Young, 6-1, 180, Gardendale (Ala.), 2023 — Committed to Hogs.

Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 170, Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, 2023 — Committed to Hogs.

Dylan Hasz, 6-0, 180, Bixby (Okla.), 2023 — Committed to Hogs.

Corian Gipson, 5-11, 165, Lancaster (Texas), 2024 — 30 offers including Hogs.

Ka’Davion Dotson, 5-10, 180, Duncanville (Texas), 2024 — Hogs strong on this four-star with 18 offers.

Athlete

David Eziomune, 6-0, 170, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, 2024 — 13 offers including Hogs.