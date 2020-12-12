Arkansas Inserts LaDarrius Bishop and Nick Turner Into Starting Lineup Against Top-Ranked Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas inserted redshirt sophomore LaDarrius Bishop and true freshman Nick Turner into the starting lineup on Saturday against top-ranked Alabama.

They replaced redshirt freshman Hudson Clark and sophomore Greg Brooks Jr. in the secondary. Each of them responded with seven tackles while Bishop also added a tackle for loss. Sam Pittman talked about the change to start Bishop after the game.

“You know, obviously he’s one of the fastest guys on our team so we wanted to move him out there,” Pittman said. “I’m not positive how he played. I’d have to look at the .. I know he played hard. He came running by me a couple of times and made some good hits. I know he played awful hard.”

Junior linebacker Bumper Pool led the Hogs with 13 tackles. He asked what his impressions of Turner and Bishop were?

“They did a good job,” Pool said. “Scoreboard, it is what it is, but we have to leave with that because we did let them get points on the board. But I thought there was a lot of good things that we did on defense, especially coming from last week. The back end, I thought, played very well. I don’t know. I don’t think Mac [Jones] got super hot. Testament to our DBs, who really just put in the work this week. I talked to y’all last week saying that we got to get back to work, and that’s what we did this week. And I’m very proud of them, and all the guys that contributed.”

Redshirt freshman safety Jalen Catalon also praised Bishop and Turner.

“They played great,” Catalon said. “There was a couple moments where it showed [Turner] was a freshman. Overall, he didn’t back down from anybody. There was a couple times he guarded DeVonta Smith, who is arguably the best college football receiver there is. He guarded him with no hesitation whatsoever. He was ready. That just shows you his maturity throughout this year and everything like that. I was proud of him just for coming in and playing his game and not backing down from the top team in the country.”

Not newcomers, but senior Ty Clary got the start at center due to an injury to Ricky Stromberg. Sophomore wide receiver Trey Knox also got the start. Knox caught a pass for six yards.

Arkansas (3-7) now awaits word on a possible bowl bid.