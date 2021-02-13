Arkansas, Jimmy Smith, Land Talented Georgia Four-Star RB Rashod Dubinion

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove Class of 2022 four-star running back Rashod Dubinion over a long list of other powers.

Dubinion, 5-10, 180, announced his decision Saturday night breaking the news on Instagram.

Stick to the script, Shock The World🦅™️ pic.twitter.com/98192kF2W3 — Rashod Dubinion (@Shod161) February 14, 2021

He chose Arkansas over his other finalists which were Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Purdue. Arkansas offered him on Jan. 22, 2020. He talked to Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation on why he chose the Hogs.

“I chose Arkansas because of the offense and the coaches,” Dubinion said. “It’s somewhere I can live and be happy at for the next four years. They will be able to help me with my future also.”

Jimmy Smith coaches the Razorback running backs and will Dubinion’s coach at Arkansas. He was formerly the head coach at Cedar Grove and won a pair of state titles there.

“We are real close,” Dubinion said. “I’ve known him since my eighth grade year.”

As a junior Dubinion rushed for approximately 700 yards and 12 touchdowns. He talked about what he feels are his strengths at running back.

“My versatility,” Dubinion said.

Dubinion had 32 offers in all. Others offering him were Kent State, Maryland, Florida State, East Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Kansas State, Minnesota, Florida Atlantic, Michigan State, Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Middle Tennessee State, Louisville, Nebraska, Georgia State, Cincinnati, Michigan and Tulane.

The Razorbacks have offered three of his 2022 teammates including four-star defensive end Joshua White, 6-5, 248, who has Arkansas in his Top 6. Arkansas also has two offers out to 2023 teammates of Dubinion.

Arkansas is recruiting other talented running backs including Little Rock Parkview three-star James Jointer, 6-1, 210, Lake Charles (La.) College Prep four-star TreVonte’ Citizen, 5-11, 200, and others. It’s believed the Hogs could sign two running backs in the Class of 2022.

Arkansas’ 2022 Commitments

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 210, DeWitt

Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 180, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 297, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes

JJ Hollingsworth, DE, 6-4, 250, Greenland

Check out my highlight – https://t.co/prBglBpJGt — Rashod Dubinion (@Shod161) January 15, 2021

Hit the side line and ride out🏄🏾‍♂️✌🏾.. pic.twitter.com/nbVpNykedQ — Rashod Dubinion (@Shod161) October 16, 2020

Thank you so much for the love, hopefully one day I’ll get the pleasure of you reporting one of my games💯 https://t.co/0aDV3jNXi0 — Rashod Dubinion (@Shod161) February 12, 2021