Arkansas Jumps into Mix for Pair of 2022 Defensive Ends From Lone Star State Including One With Ties to Pine Bluff

FAYETTEVILLE — On Tuesday, the University of Arkansas offered a pair of Class of 2022 defensive ends in Texas including one who was born in Pine Bluff.
Fort Worth Nolan Catholic defensive end Curlee Thomas IV, 6-4, 235, was born in Arkansas and still has relatives living in the state. The Hogs also offered Houston Heights defensive end DeMone Green, 6-2, 250.
As a sophomore, Thomas finished with 42 tackles, including seven for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble. Thomas also has offers to such schools as Baylor, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Kansas, Houston, Illinois State and Cincinnati.
As a sophomore, Green had 40 tackles, 12 for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup, a forced fumble and recovered one as well as a safety. Green has offers from Tennessee, Florida A&M and Southern University as well as the Hogs.
Click here for highlights on Green.
Click here for highlights on Thomas.