Arkansas jumps to No. 12 in AP poll for Hogs’ highest ranking in 23 years

LITTLE ROCK — Just two weeks ago the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in 3 years, and on Monday the Hogs took a giant leap from 20th-ranked to No. 12 for their best ranking in 23 years.

The last time Arkansas was ranked among the AP’s top 15 teams was in late February 1998 when Naismith Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson’s ’97-98 Hogs rose as high as No. 12 before finishing the season at No. 17.

Arkansas (19-5, 11-4 SEC) received 847 voter points in this week’s poll after defeating then-No. 6 Alabama, 81-66, on Wednesday followed by toppling LSU, 83-75, on Saturday. Arkansas has won 9 consecutive SEC games for the first time since the 1993-94 national championship Hogs did the same as part of an overall winning streak of 12 straight games against league competition.

Including a 75-64 win over Florida on Feb. 16, the Razorbacks are 3-0 since entering the AP poll at No. 24 on Monday, Feb. 15.

Arkansas is currently ranked No. 19 in the NCAA NET rankings, No. 18 in KenPom.com’s rankings, No. 17 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, and No. 17 in the Sagarin / USA Today ratings. The Hogs are 4-5 against the NET Top 50, 5-4 in Quad-1 games, 4-1 in Q2 games, and 10-0 in Q3/4 games.

In ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s most-recent NCAA tournament 68-team field projection that was updated on Saturday, he slated the Razorbacks as a No. 4 seed.