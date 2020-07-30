Arkansas juniors JD Notae & Abayomi Iyiola out with injuries

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas men’s basketball program on Thursday confirmed source information provided on Monday that juniors J.D. Notae and Abayomi “Baybe” Iyiola have been out of action for weeks with injuries.

Both players have been absent since Arkansas began “training camp” on July 20.

Notae (6-1 junior guard, transfer from Jacksonville) has a left wrist injury and is expected to return in two to three weeks. He stood out as a three-level volume scorer in Hog practices during his redshirt season in 2019-20.

Notae committed to Arkansas in May 2019 following a second-team All ASUN campaign in ’18-19 as a sophomore at Jacksonville when he averaged 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in 31.4 minutes while shooting 42.7% field goals (including 32.0% from 3) plus 73.0% free throws.

Iyiola (6-8 forward, transfer from Stetson) has a torn ACL in his knee and is expected to be out five to six months, and a source said there is a chance Iyiola could be back by December, which potentially could mean he would be available in time for the start of SEC play in January.

Iyiola started all 31 games at Stetson in ’18-19 and averaged 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 22.9 minutes per game. He sat out his transfer-redshirt season at Arkansas in ’19-20 and will provide depth as an insurance policy on a frontline that now has five players who stand at least 6-8 in height.

Both players were part of head coach Eric Musselman’s first recruiting class at Arkansas in 2019 — a 5-player haul made up entirely of college transfers.

Linked below is the press release issued by Arkansas' athletic department on Thursday afternoon …

