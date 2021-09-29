Arkansas Lands Another 2023 Standout With Addition of Joey Su’a

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added its third talented recruit in the Class of 2023 with the addition of Bentonville offensive tackle Joey Su’a.

Su’a, 6-5, 315, chose Arkansas over offers from Georgia, BYU, Maryland, Michigan State, UCA, Fresno State, Oregon and Morgan State.

“I am fully committed,” Su’a said Wednesday morning.

Su’a moved to Bentonville from Adelanto, Calif. He joins Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter,6-5, 225, and Eudora (Kan.) tight end Jaden Hamm, 6-6, 225.

Click here for his highlights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories