Arkansas Lands Commitment From Bryce Stephens, Sixth Oklahoma Recruit Pledged to Razorbacks for 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall three-star wide receiver Bryce Stephens has committed to the University of Arkansas.
Stephens, 6-0, 170, announced his decision on Twitter Sunday.
As a junior, Stephens caught 21 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 224 yards and three touchdowns. That followed up a sophomore season that saw him grab 43 passes for 1,004 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Stephens chose the Hogs over offers from approximately 20 other schools. Among them were Texas A&M, Michigan, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and 11 other Power 5 schools plus others.
He joins Vian defensive tackle Solomon Wright, 6-0, 270, Oklahoma City Carl Albert running back Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205, Moore Southmoore kicker Cameron Little, 6-2, 170, Tulsa Union running back AJ Green, 5-11, 190, and Tulsa Booker T. Washington cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 173, as Arkansas pledges.
Arkansas’ Commitments (2021):
Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne
Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro
Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 237, Little Rock Parkview
Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview
Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep
Cameron Little, K, 6-1, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore
Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert
AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union
Bryce Stephens, WR, 6-0, 170, Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall
Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington
Solomon Wright, DL, 6-0, 270, Vian (Okla.)
Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene
Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian
Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest
Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas)
Chase Lowery, CB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)
Chris Paul Jr., LB, 6-1. 235, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County
Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)
Class 2022 Commitment:
JJ Hollingsworth, DE, 6-4, 250, Greenland