FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy three-star Ian Geffrard following his weekend official visit to Fayetteville.

Geffrard, 6-6, 350, chose Arkansas over Auburn on Monday, where he visited June 3 weekend. Geffrard had approximately 14 offers. Upon leaving Arkansas, Geffrard talked about what impressed him about the Hogs.

“I really enjoyed it,” Geffrard said. “I enjoyed the people and the place overall. The location of Arkansas. It was a great first impression the first time being in Arkansas. I really liked it.”

As far as a highlight he was impressed with Deke Adams, his lead recruiter. He also spent time with Sam Pittman and then Cody Kennedy. Geffrard is being recruited to play on the defensive line at Arkansas, but knows he could always move to offense to work with Kennedy.

“Probably having my first interaction with Coach Adams,” Geffrard said. “Interacting with him and Coach Kennedy. Because they said if defensive line doesn’t work out me I can also play offensive line for Coach Kennedy. Then it’s good seeing Coach Pittman again because I remember seeing him at Georgia one time for a camp. It’s funny because he probably doesn’t remember me. It’s always a good time seeing a lot of the staff that I’ve seen that I feel like the next time I see them it will be the same feeling like happy and nostalgic or excited to just have fun with them again.”

For a 6-5 team in 2021 Geffrard had 37 tackles, including, 16 solo, for the WolfPack. Geffrard was forced to play both ways for the team which can prove to be difficult for a lineman his size. He had offers from schools for both sides of the football.

Click here for commitment tweet.

Arkansas now has 14 public commitments.

Malachai Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 225, Bixby, Okla.

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Sua, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown OL, 6-5, 300, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfiled, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 350, Mableton Whitefield Academy, Ga.

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Everett Roussaw, LB, 6-2, 220, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga.

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 187, McKinney, Texas