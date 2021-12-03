Arkansas Lands Ethan Joseph For Class of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Alpharetta (Ga.) King’s Ridge Christian Class of 2022 athlete Ethan Joseph has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit.

Joseph, 6-1, 210, decommitted from Air Force on Thursday night and then went public with his commitment to the Hogs on Friday. He had committed to Air Force on June 19. Joseph was very active on both sides of the ball for the Tigers, but will play linebacker for the Razorbacks.

As a senior, Joseph rushed 142 times for 1,278 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 17 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Joseph had 97 tackles, including 47 solo, nine for loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles. He was named all-state as well as Defensive Player of the Year.

Joseph was present when the Hogs beat Missouri 34-17 to end the regular season. Michael Scherer made the offer to him and he felt it was too good to turn down.

“The opportunity is great,” Joseph said. “I’ve been dreaming about playing SEC Football my entire life. On my visit, Coach Scherer and Coach (Sam) Pittman showed a lot of hospitality.”

Watching the Razorbacks top Missouri gave Joseph a chance to watch Grant Morgan, Bumper Pool and Hayden Henry make outstanding plays as the trio did each game. The three combined for 310 tackles this season with Pool leading the way (120) followed by Morgan (96) and Henry (94).

“The first thing I noticed they play with heart,” Joseph said. “It was Senior Night but from what I could tell those three guys really ball out. They are coached very well. Watching them play made me want to come right then and there.”

Scherer will be Joseph’s position coach at Arkansas and made a strong impression on him.

“The first thing I was eating and he came sat down by me,” Joseph said. “He took the time to try to get to know me. Just was talking about coaching and how much he loved it. From what I heard from Mr. Butler Benton, who is the recruiting coordinator over there, all the linebackers love him. He fits in and that’s a guy I really want to be coached by.”

Joseph talked about his strengths on the field and what he feels he does best.

“I can read the field really well and I have a lot of speed,” Joseph said. “Playing a 100-percent of the game at a 100-percent speed. I use my strength to my advantage.”

As with all football players at any level Joseph feels he has some areas he needs to work on to play in the SEC.

“I need to work on shedding blocks,” Joseph said. “Going against bigger guys because going from high school to college is a completely different game. You know like shed a block and moving toward the ball flowing well.”

Joseph will enroll in early summer.

Preferred Walk-on Commitments for Class of 2022

Mason Schueck, LB, 6-2, 215, Pulaski Academy

Briggs Magee, LS, 6-2, 220, Georgetown, Texas

Ethan Joseph, LB, 6-1, 210, Alpharette King’s Ridge Christian, Ga.

Click here for highlights.