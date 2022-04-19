FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Paris (Tenn.) Henry County Class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Luke Brown announcing his decision on Instagram Tuesday.

Brown chose the Hogs over Vanderbilt with offers from 26 other schools. He is the 11th commitment for Arkansas and the second offensive lineman joining Bentonville’s Joey Su’a.

Brown attended Arkansas’ scrimmage on Saturday. He also attended a Prospect Day at Arkansas on March 5 and left impressed.

“The visit was good,” Brown said. “I spent a lot of time with Coach (Sam) Pittman, Coach (Cody) Kennedy and Coach (Ryan) Yurachek, and they took me through everything, offered me a scholarship and really opened my eyes about the opportunities at that university.”

Did the visit meet your expectations or exceed them?

“They really blew it out of the water with what they have to offer, especially from an offensive line standpoint,” Brown said. “Probably the greatest coaches in the country available and all the tools here to make it to the next level.”

It was during that March 5 visit he gained the offer from the Razorbacks.

Arkansas’ Commitments

Anthony Evans, WR, 6-0, 170, Converse Judson, Texas

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 228, Bixby, Okla.

Joey Su’a, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown, OL, 6-5, 310, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 255, Mansfield, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Everett Roussaw, LB, 6-2, 220, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga.

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.