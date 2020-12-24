Arkansas Lands Grad Transfer Defensive Back Darrell Wilson as PWO

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Marian (Ind.) University grad transfer defensive back Darrell Wilson as a preferred walk-on.

Wilson, 6-2, 210, will have one year of eligibility at Arkansas this fall. He announced his decision on Twitter.

At Marian in 2019, he started all 13 games at safety and earned All-MSFA Mideast League First Team honors. He finished the season with 70 tackles, including 36 solo, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

At Marian, he finished with 143 tackles, including 72 solo, three fumble recoveries and four interceptions.

He signed with Marian out of Warrenville (Ill.) Glenbard East High School.

DARRELL WILSON

GRAD TRANSFER

ELIGIBILTY 2021 -2022 Season

6'2

210

2x All Conference

Apart of the NAIA National Championship 2019 Runner Up Team

Apart of the #1 Defense in the NAIA for 2 Years Straight From

2018-2020 Season pic.twitter.com/JFqsWl4AEE — Darrell Wilson (@WilsonDarrell_) August 6, 2020

He joins Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep punter Patrick Foley, 6-2. 195; Miami (Fla.) Columbus long snapper Francisco Castro, 6-1, 220, and Bentonville running back Preston Crawford, 6-0, 200, as preferred walk-ons in the Class of 2021.

He opted out of the 2020 season on Aug. 6.

