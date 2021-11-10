Arkansas Lands in Latest CFP Top 25, Bowl Projections Include Hogs Heading to 3 States

FAYETTEVILLE — At 6-3, Arkansas is headed to a bowl game and on Tuesday night they landed in the College Football Playoff Top 25.

Arkansas came in at No. 25 in the latest CFP poll. They are one of six SEC schools in this week’s Top 25 CFP poll. It’s Arkansas first appearance in this poll since 2016.

As far as bowl game projections it seems the Hogs are being projected to five possibilities. The Hogs are projected to go to a bowl in Texas and then two in both Tennessee and Florida. No matter where Arkansas lands in a bowl game Sam Pittman has already secured Larry the bowling ball.

“I love that question,” Pittman said of being asked about the bowling ball he had Saturday night. “So I sent Pat Doherty out to find a bowling ball. And he went somewhere and he said, ‘Man, they’re expensive.’ So I said go down to the bowling alley and they may have one or two laying around, so he bought Larry for $20. I did actually. And it was great because when he brought the bowling ball back it had the name Larry on it. And I thought it was awesome. Obviously I told Hunter before the game that if we win we’re going to bring Larry out. So that’s where we got it. Larry was purchased for $20.

“The thing about that is, I said it was like a Super Bowl for me personally and our team. I don’t know what a Super Bowl feeling is. I don’t. I know what winning the Rose Bowl is like and I know what playing in the national championship game and those things are like. My opinion is about our football team. And if you were in our locker room it can’t get a whole lot better than what it did. Now that’s not the goal, but that was one of the goals. And when we reach a goal we’re going to celebrate it.”

What Pittman was referring to about the Super Bowl is a statement he made following the Mississippi State game.

“It’s unbelievable,” Pittman said. “Especially to have a win like that tonight against a good football team. I’m happy. I’m happy for the coaches and the kids. I know we didn’t just win the national championship, but it’s not going to feel a whole lot better than that locker room did. Hopefully we’ll have an opportunity to try it.”

Standout wide receiver Treylon Burks talked about how Pittman introduced Larry the bowling ball to the team after the game.

“Really just a minute ago when we came in after the win,” Burks said laughing. “He was just like, ‘Everybody, let’s meet Larry.’ And he pulled out a bowling ball. Yeah, and bowled it right down the middle of us.”

As far as the five bowl possibilities here’s the list and who is projecting to each, the network and day it is, kickoff times (all central) and city the bowl is in.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28, Memphis, Tenn., 5:45 p.m., ESPN

USA Today — Arkansas vs. Kansas State

TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Dec. 30, Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m., ESPN

CBS — Arkansas vs. Penn State

Athlon — Arkansas vs. Iowa

Action Network — Arkansas vs. Iowa

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) — Arkansas vs. Penn State

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Dec. 31, Jacksonville, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN

College Football News — Arkansas vs. Wake Forest

Outback Bowl, Jan. 1, Tampa, Fla.,11 a.m., ESPN2

Yardbarker — Arkansas vs. Penn State

247Sports — Arkansas vs. Iowa

Texas Bowl, Jan. 4, Houston, Texas, Time TBD, ESPN

ESPN (Mark Schlabach) — Arkansas vs. Kansas State

Sporting News — Arkansas vs. Iowa State