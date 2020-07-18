Arkansas Lands Little Rock Parkview Tight End Erin Outley

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has landed Little Rock Parkview three-star tight end Erin Outley.

Outley, 6-4, 237, committed to the Razorbacks in a video on Saturday.

Outley chose Arkansas over a long list of other schools. On May 31, he narrowed over 20 offers down to Arkansas, Florida State, Oregon, LSU, Penn State, Texas A&M, Michigan, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

As a junior, Outley caught 48 passes for 721 yards an eight touchdowns. The previous two seasons Outley grabbed 49 passes for 653 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Click here for his highlights.

He is the 15th commitment for the Class of 2021.

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert

AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

Solomon Wright, DL, 6-0, 270, Vian (Okla.)

Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas)

Chase Lowery, CB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)

Chris Paul Jr., LB, 6-1. 235, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)