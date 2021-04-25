Arkansas Lands Missouri Defensive Lineman Grad Transfer Markell Utsey

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former University of Missouri and Little Rock Parkview defensive lineman Markell Utsey.

Utsey, 6-4, 295, signed with the Tigers and head coach Barry Odom in the Class of 2016. At that time he wasn’t recruited by Arkansas. He chose the Tigers over Arizona where he originally committed. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He recently entered the transfer portal and will play his final season at home with the Hogs.

In nine games in 2020, Utsey had 19 tackles, including 16 solo, two for loss and a pass breakup. Prior to last season, he had played in 15 games with 10 tackles, five solo, one for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Arkansas has been searching the transfer portal for some defensive line help. Utsey will have one year at Arkansas. He will count to the Class of 2021 and be available to play this fall. The Razorbacks are getting someone who has 24 games of SEC experience.

The Razorbacks signed three defensive linemen in December. They added Jones (Miss.) College’s Jalen Williams, 6-3, 310, Vian (Okla.) High’s Solomon Wright, 6-2, 270, and Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities’ Cameron Ball, 6-5, 300.

