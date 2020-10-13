Arkansas Lands One of Nation’s Top 2021 Punters With Pledge From Patrick Foley

FAYETTEVILLE — Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep Class of 2021 punter Patrick Foley has committed to the University of Arkansas.

Foley announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Foley, 6-3, 195, was given a Preferred Walk-on Offer to Arkansas on Aug. 7. As far as why he committed to Arkansas Foley told Hogville.net it’s a simple answer.

“The coaches,” Foley said. “Coach (Scott) Fountain has been in contact with me for months now and has always calling me at least every week, sending me texts and many letters. Although it isn’t just coach Fountain that is showing how bad he wants me, I got multiple letters from all the coaching staff everyday and the letters were stacking up. They were even sending my parents letters, this was really showed me how they care about me as a person and my family. They want to build something special down there and make a family. They have shown me how they take care of their athletes and treat them like their own sons. That is something I want to be a part of.”

Foley is now rated the No. 9 punter in the nation. His team is off to a 4-2 start this season. Thus far he is perfect on three field goal attempts and has a net average of 39.4 yard on 27 punts.

Moore (Okla.) Southmoore kicker Cameron Little, who is committed to the Hogs, is excited to have Foley on board as well.