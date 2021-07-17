Arkansas Lands Patrick Kutas, Outstanding O-Line Help For Class of 2022

By Otis Kirk
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers offensive lineman Patrick Kutas.
Kutas, 6-6, 295, announced his decision on Saturday.
Kutas had narrowed his 24 offers down to four on July 4. The other finalists were Florida State, Illinois and Oregon. He officially visited Arkansas the June 11-13 weekend.
Kutas was complimentary of the Arkansas fans and coaches after the visit.
“The fans are one thing,” Kutas said. “They are diehard and crazy. I like that. The atmosphere is great around here and obviously. I love the coaches around here. They are line guys so that helps me a lot.”
Arkansas’ Commitments:
James Jointer, RB, 6-0 1/2, 211, Little Rock Parkview
E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 310, Joe T. Robinson
Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-8, 290, Maumelle
Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3,180, Clarendon
Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, Clarendon
Kaden Henley, LB, 6-2, 225, Shiloh Christian
JJ Hollingsworth, DL, 6-4, 257, Greenland
Nico Davillier, DL, 6-5, 275, Maumelle
Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 180, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove
Myles Rowser, S, 6-1, 185, Detroit (Mich.) Belleville
Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 290, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes
Eli Stein, LS, 6-3, 215, Cambridge (Wis.)
Patrick Kutas, OL, 6-6, 295, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers
Mani Powell, LB, 6-2. 225, Canton (Ohio)
Jaylen Lewis, CB, 6-0, 175, Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood
Tyrus Washington, TE, 6-4, 230, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County