Arkansas Lands Pulaski Academy Linebacker Mason Schueck

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed its first preferred walk-on commitment for the Class of 2022 with the pledge from Pulaski Academy linebacker Mason Schueck.

Schueck announced the commitment on Twitter Sunday night.

He talked to Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation following his commitment.

“Theres no place like home,” Schueck said. “I’ve wanted to be a Razorback since i first touched a football. Its a dream come true.”

Schueck also held offers from Arkansas Baptist College and Presbyterian College where former Bruins coach Kevin Kelley is now leading the program. He was offered the preferred walk-on spot by Arkansas on June 1. Michael Scherer recruited him for the Hogs. He talked about what the offer from the Hogs meant to him.

“It meant the world,” Schueck said. “I’ve wanted to be a Razorback since I put on a football uniform. I grew up in the state. My dad has been watching Razorback Football. I grew up watching the Arkansas Razorbacks so it’s basically been a dream come true.”

Schueck talked about his strengths in an article with Hogville.net on June 2.

“I think my versatility on the football field,” Schueck said. “I can play on the offensive side of the football or I can play defensive side of football. I can block and tackle, catch a football and I can do anything you ask me to do. I think that’s why coaches have so much confidence in me.”