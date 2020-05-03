Arkansas Lands Talented Defender Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep three-star Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan.

Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195, made the announcement on Sunday.

He is a linebacker for his high school team, but will be a safety at Arkansas. He talked prior to his announcement why he chose the Hogs.

“Coach (Sam) Pittman, Coach (Barry) Odom and Coach (Sam) Carter they are my favorites,” Hamilton -Jordan said. “Theyare getting ready to do big things.”

As a junior, Hamilton-Jordan had 150 tackles, 18 for loss, five sacks and scored two touchdowns. He was at Arkansas’ Junior Day on March 7.

“I love Arkansas’ 2021 commitments already,” Hamilton-Jordan said. “I just love Arkansas and it’s the place for me.”

He chose Arkansas over offers from Kansas. Tulsa, Kansas State, Iowa State, Akron, North Dakota State, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Washington State and Kentucky.

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan

Lincoln College Prep | 816

150 Tkls , 18 Tfls , 5 Scks, 2 Tds

2nd Team All State

1st Team All District

1st Team All Conference

810 Varsity Small Class LB

Hyvee 5⭐️ Athlete Of The Week

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep