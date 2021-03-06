Arkansas Lands Two of State’s Best, Andrew Chamblee and James Jointer

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas has landed two of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2022 in Maumelle four-star offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee and Little Rock Parkview three-star running back James Jointer.

They announced their decision together today and bring to six the number of commitments for the Hogs in 2022. Chamblee is the second offensive lineman to commit to the Hogs and Jointer joins Rashod Dubinion at running back.

Chamblee, 6-8, 285, announced a Top 7 on Feb. 23. He chose the Hogs over finalists Auburn, Florida, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State and Tennessee. Chamblee was impressed with the Hogs during a recent virtual visit. Prior to his announcement he talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Hogs.

“The reason I chose Arkansas I’ve always felt it was home for me,” Chamblee said. “I like Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Brad) Davis. I know they are going to push me to my potential up there. You’ve got to make mom happy.”

Chamblee also added some more about the Razorbacks.

“They are a good program,” Chamblee said. “Definitely the environment in the program and how they coach up there and everything. I think they are gonna do something really big this year.”

He also had offers from Louisville, Virginia, Colorado, Virginia Tech, TCU, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Kansas, Southern Miss and Nebraska. With ESPN, Chamblee has a grade of 81 with ESPN which is a four-star recruit. He is rated the No. 1 recruit in Arkansas in 2022, No. 30 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 93 recruit regionally.

Jointer, 6-0, 210, has been called an “elite running back” by Parkview coach Brad Bolding. Jointer has the size and speed recruiters love in recruiting. Bolding will get no argument from Jointer about being an elite running back.

“I totally agree, but I try to stay as humble as possible,” Jointer said. “I leave that up to the people to say what they think I am or not. I agree with coach Bolding I am an elite back. I’m an athlete I could play wide receiver or any position on the field. That’s one thing the colleges will get out of me.”

Jointer also talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Hogs prior to the announcement.

“It was love at first sight,” Jointer said. “They came in and knew who I was. They stayed with me throughout the whole visit. I would say love at first sight. They recruited me the hardest and made it really hard for me to leave home.”

Jointer announced a Top 8 on Feb. 19. He chose the Hogs over finalists Arizona State, Florida State, Michigan State, Tennessee, Utah, Purdue and Missouri.

He also had offers from Bowling Green, Arkansas State, UAB, Virginia Tech, UTSA, North Texas, Kansas, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Colorado State, Boston College, Kansas State, Liberty, Tennessee State, Colorado, Louisville, New Mexico, Virginia, Houston, Middle Tennessee and ULM.

He has a grade of 88 with 247Sports, No. 32 running back in nation and No. 4 prospect in Arkansas in 2022.

Arkansas’ Commitments

Andrew Chamblee, OT, 6-8, 285, Maumelle

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, DeWitt

Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 180, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 297, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes

JJ Hollingsworth, DE, 6-4, 257, Greenland

James Jointer, RB, 6-0, 210, Little Rock Parkview

Click here for Chamblee’s highlights

Click here for Jointer’s highlights