Arkansas lands Wichita State transfer Trey Wade

LITTLE ROCK — Eric Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks have reached into the transfer portal once again with the commitment and signing of Wichita State’s Trey Wade.

Wade (6-6, 221, small forward / wing, native of Marietta, Ga.) announced his pledge to the Hogs via Twitter on Tuesday morning. Upon deciding to transfer, Wade originally committed to Nevada in mid-April but several weeks later de-committed from the Wolf Pack to re-open his recruitment, at which point he was contacted by Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Penn State, Cincinnati, Xavier, and Western Kentucky.

Wade becomes Arkansas’ fifth Division 1 transfer addition in the 2021 recruiting class, joining Pitt junior-transfer Au’Diese Toney, Miami senior-transfer Chris Lykes, South Dakota senior-transfer Stanley Umude, and Texas A&M freshman-transfer Jaxson Robinson — all who committed to and signed with the Hogs beginning April 1.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic exceptions made by the NCAA, college players will receive an extra year of eligibility, meaning Wade will have one more season of immediate playing eligibility beginning in 2021-22.

Wade played two seasons at Wichita State after transferring from Texas-El Paso. As a senior in ’20-21, Wade started in 20 of the 21 games he played in and averaged 6.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 23.4 minutes per game while shooting 40.3% from the field, including 19-of-61 from 3 for 31.1%, and 55.2% from the free throw line. Wade scored in double-figures three times in ’20-21, including a 23-point outburst in a 78-70 road win over Tulane on March 3. In his final game at Wichita, Wade had 5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, and 1 steal as the Shockers lost to Drake, 53-52, in an NCAA tournament First Four matchup on March 18.

As a junior in ’19-20, Wade started in 27 of the 31 games he played in and averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 23.6 minutes per game while shooting 43.0% from the field, including 22-of-68 from 3 for 32.4%, and 58.3% from the free throw line.

Musselman has landed a total of 15 transfers (5 in the 2019 recruiting class, 5 in 2020, and 5 so far in 2021) and 6 high school prospects (4 in 2020, one signed in 2021, and one committed in 2022) spanning parts of five recruiting cycles overlapping his two seasons as head coach at Arkansas.

With ESPN Top 100 high school prospect Chance Moore (6-5 wing, McEachern School in Georgia) already signed in the November early period combined with the portal haul of Toney, Lykes, Umude, Robinson, and Wade, the Hogs are now one player of shy of having the maximum 13 scholarships filled for the ’21-22 season. That includes the transfer-portal departures of junior guard Desi Sills, junior forward Ethan Henderson, and junior forward Abayomi “Baybe” Iyiola as well as freshman Moses Moody declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft and 2021 junior-college signee Akol Mawein being granted a release from his letter of intent.