Arkansas, Little Rock Will Meet Again in April on Baseball Diamond

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Little Rock will play a two-game series in Baum-Walker Stadium on April 6-7 according to a schedule released today by the Trojans.

The Trojans announced the schedule on Twitter.

Pull out those 📅 and get ready for some ⚾ .



Little Rock's 2021 schedule has been announced, highlighted by 18 games at Gary Hogan Field and matchups against every other Division I program in the state.



— Little Rock Baseball (@LittleRockBSB) January 13, 2021

Arkansas and Little Rock last met on April 2, 2019, in Fayetteville with the Trojans taking a 17-7 victory over the Razorbacks. Arkansas bounced back from that loss to finish 46-20 and advance to the College World Series. Little Rock ended the season 29-28.

The Razorbacks were 11-5 in 2020 in a season shortended due to COVID. The Trojans finished 9-8. The two teams were supposed to play on April 7, but all games were canceled before that date.

In addition, according to college baseball guru Kendall Rogers expect the SEC portion of the schedule to happen very soon.

BREAKING: @SEC athletic directors have approved a normal baseball season structure for this spring. No change to the conference schedule. ADs also voted to increase the #SEC travel roster from 27 to 30 — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) January 13, 2021

Lastly … I’m told the #SEC league schedule will drop in the next 24-48 hours.#StayTuned — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) January 13, 2021

Dave Van Horn returned to his alma mater in 2003 and has led the Hogs to six College World Series including a national runner-up in 2018.

Source: the SEC's plan for a status quo schedule (10 conference weekends of three-game series, up to 16 non conference games) has been approved by the ADs.



The 2021 matchups will be the same as the 2020 schedule – both opponents and sites. — Teddy Cahill (@tedcahill) January 13, 2021

