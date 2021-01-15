Arkansas Making Its Way Into Oklahoma Again in 2022 With Offer to Chris McClellan

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed six recruits in Oklahoma in the Class of 2021 and now they are back in that state recruiting hard again.

On Friday, the Hogs offered Tulsa (Okla.) Edison three-star defensive lineman Chris McClellan. Arkansas is offer No. 13 for the 6-foot-4, 275-pound McClellan and the second from the SEC. McClellan announced the offer on Twitter.

McClellan talked to Hogville.net about the Arkansas offer and what it means to him.

“Very grateful and excited for sure,” McClellan said. “Arkansas is close to home and they’re making steps in the right direction to become SEC contender again. Glad they they see me as one the guys that can help with the change.”

The fact Arkansas is recruiting Oklahoma hard isn’t by accident. They have several ties on the staff to that state. Sam Pittman is from Oklahoma as are some of his assistants.

“You look from here to Oklahoma City, I don’t think it’s much more than three hours maybe,” Pittman said. “If it is, it’s not much more than that. And of course Tulsa, defending on how fast the traffic (is) you’re looking at an hour and a half. We should go over there to Oklahoma. Signing six out of there certainly was a plan. When you get the head coaching job you try to form your staff around, obviously, good men, good coaches, and then good recruiters.

“Then, where can they go into? We still have Georgia ties on our staff and we were able to go in Georgia and sign three, then we have Oklahoma guys – myself, (Jon) Cooper, Brad Davis played at the University of Oklahoma. So we have several different guys that have ties in the state of Oklahoma and it certainly was good for us this year. Barry (Odom) is from Maysville and Ada. That’s another guy, you’re right.”

McClellan attended a football camp at Arkansas under the previous staff on June 17, 2019.

Arkansas now has eight offers out in Oklahoma in 2022. Among the other offers are Tulsa Booker T. Washington athlete Gentry Williams, Tulsa Union cornerback Jayden Rowe, Edmond Deer Creek offensive lineman Jacob Sexton and Broken Arrow cornerback-athlete Maurion Horn.

In addition to Arkansas, McClellan has offers to Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, SMU, Oregon State, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Memphis.