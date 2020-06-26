Arkansas Making Strong Move for Talented Cornerback John Howse

FAYETTEVILLE — Brentwood (Tenn.) three-star cornerback John Howse holds 23 offers including one from the University of Arkansas.

The Razorbacks jumped into the mix for him on June 23. Howse, 6-2, 190, is being recruited to Arkansas by Sam Carter. On Friday afternoon, Howse talked about the offer from the Hogs.

“It was definitely a great experience for me,” Howse said. “It’s a big SEC school with big-time football. They have a great fan base. To play for one of the youngest DB coaches in the SEC is also a pretty cool experience. Just a great experience overall.”

Carter coaches the cornerbacks at Arkansas.

“He’s a great guy,” Howse said. “The first thing he wanted to do was talk to my parents and talk life with my parents. Spent some time with my parents a few hours after he offered me. He just talked about himself as a man and a coach. He’s a really good dude.”

Howse talked about what he feels are his strengths on the field. Obviously the 6-foot-2 height is an advantage for cornerback.

“In the SEC most receivers are over 6-1,” Howse said. “Being a 6-2 corner does help especially in press-man. You’ve got long arms and super physical like I am, I love to hit, I love to get hand’s on. Definitely my size comes into play and just helps my aggression on defense.”

On April 7, Howse released a Top 10, but said at the time he still was open. Since that time Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State and North Carolina State have offered him.

“They’re in the mix,” Howse said of Arkansas. “The Top 10 is still a Top 10, but my recruitment is still 100-percent open. I’m open to all schools, but definitely Arkansas in the mix. I’m a Top 3 DB on their board right now and hoping to be No. 1 on the board. Arkansas is definitely in the mix for sure.”

The Bruins finished the 2019 season 10-3. Howse talked about how his junior season went.

“Personally, I think it went great,” Howse said. “I improved my speed, my strength and my ability ever single year. My junior year I think was great. This year I hope it to be better. I think we will win state this year. Our senior class is really good so I hope we go far this season.”

Howse will graduate at midterm and enroll at his college in January. The COVID-19 shutdown on recruiting visits really has hampered his plans to make an early decision.

“I will be graduating early so my dates obviously are gonna be earlier than most people,” Howse said. “I planned on committing like soon, like I wanted to commit early June. But with Corona I haven’t been able to visit anywhere. But that’s a risk also. Do you wait to commit, but also lose a spot on a roster or do you commit right now without seeing somewhere? That’s what I’m juggling right now.”

Howse said he has done some virtual visits, but hasn’t with Arkansas yet.

“I plan to,” Howse said.

The talented cornerback talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“Just a great coaching staff that I can build a great relationship with on and off the field,” Howse said. “A great DB coach because you’ll be with your position coach most of your career. So a great DB coach that I can be around and will make me better on and off the field. And just big-time football. That’s what I love. I want to play in front of big stadiums, big crowds and all that.”

Growing up Howse was a fan of the University of Tennessee, but now that it’s time to make a decision he is taking an open approach.

“Growing up I really liked UT,” Howse said. “But that was because my family went to UT. I’ve grown up in Tennessee so that’s all I really know. I don’t really have a favorite team. It’s hard to have a favorite team when you’ve got a bunch of schools wanting you. I don’t really cheer on a favorite team. I just kinda love to watch the game.”

