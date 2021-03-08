Arkansas’ Moses Moody named Co-SEC Freshman of the Week

LITTLE ROCK — For the second straight week and third time this season, Arkansas’ Moses Moody has been honored by the SEC as he was named Co-SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Moody (6-6 shooting guard, Little Rock native) joined LSU’s Can Thomas in winning the freshman honor this week.

Moody averaged 28.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 steals with ZERO turnovers while shooting a combined 19-of-30 from the field (63.3%), including 9-of-17 from 3 (52.9%), and 9-of-10 from the free throw line (90%) in Arkansas’ wins over South Carolina (101-73) and Texas A&M (87-80) last week.

It marks the third time that Moody has won the league’s freshman of the week award in 2020-21. Last Monday (March 1), he won it after averaging 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks in wins over Alabama and LSU. He also received the honor in early December after he put up then-career-highs of 24 points and 9 rebounds in a win over Texas-Arlington.

Last week, Moody finished with a career-high-matching 28 points (10-of-15 field goals, including 4-of-9 from 3, and 4-of-4 free throws), 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in the road win over South Carolina, then he once again had 28 points (9-of-15 field goals, including 5-of-8 from 3, and 5-of-6 free throws) to go with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in the home win over Texas A&M. Moody’s fifth and final three-pointer with 56 seconds left in the game gave Arkansas the lead for good, 79-78, against the Aggies.

On Sunday, Moody was named SEC Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year in the Pig Tail Nation / Hogville.net SEC men’s basketball 2020-21 postseason awards.

Moody has started all 26 games of his Hogs career. The team’s leader in minutes per game (33.0), Moody was not only the Razorbacks’ best player wire-to-wire since stepping foot on campus, but he’s been the driving force behind the Hogs’ current 11-game SEC winning streak that matches the program’s only other such run through the league 27 years ago when the 1993-94 Hoop Hogs did the same on their way to winning a national championship. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman recently compared his star rookie to a “veteran at the next level.”

Moody’s numbers are elite when looked at collectively: his 17.5 points per game ranks 3rd in the SEC and his 5.7 rebounds ranks 16th (3rd among guards), and the combination of the two makes him 1 of only 3 freshman nationally to average 15-plus points and 5-plus rebounds per game; he’s 5th in the league in field goals made (139) and 10th in field goal percentage (44.1%); he’s tied for 7th in the league in three-point field goals made (51) and 10th in three-point field goal percentage (38.6%); he’s 2nd in the league in both free throws made (125) and free throws attempted (151), and he’s 6th in free-throw percentage (82.8%). That’s a lot of top 5’s and top 10’s, but production is only part of the story as Moody has been clutch at both ends of the floor while displaying big-play flash, poise, and leadership all while playing the game the right way, which translates to winning. Projected as a likely lottery-to-mid-first-round selection if he comes out early for the 2021 NBA Draft, Moody has already stamped a legacy of excellence at Arkansas if he indeed becomes the first one-and-done in school history.

The 8th-ranked Razorbacks (21-5 overall, 13-4 SEC) earned sole possession of second place in the league and a double-bye into the Friday quarterfinals of the SEC tournament (March 14-18 in Nashville, Tenn.).