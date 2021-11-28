Arkansas Moves up in AP Poll With Win Over Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is now No. 23 in the AP Poll which is up two spots following a win over Missouri.

The Hogs, who weren’t in the Coaches Poll after losing to Alabama, are now No. 25 in that poll. Amazingly the Coaches Poll has Texas A&M, a team Arkansas beat, at No. 23 also with an 8-4 record. Clemson is No. 24.

In the AP Poll, Arkansas has 214 votes which put them comfortably ahead of Texas A&M at No. 24. They are just one spot behind Clemson.

The College Football Playoff Poll had the Hogs at 25 last week and they are likely to move up in that one following the one-sided win over Missouri.

Click here for the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.