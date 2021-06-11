Arkansas, NC State Battle For Spot In College World Series

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas is two wins away from a spot in the College World Series.

The only obstacle in its way now is North Carolina State. Dave Van Horn knows the Arkansas opponent for the Fayetteville Super Regional will present a big challenge.

“The lineup is very experienced,” Van Horn said. “They’ve got some really good offensive players in their lineup, up and down the lineup. They’re a threat. They are going to be a threat every inning. They’ve got a few guys who can run. If they get a chance to steal bases they will. It looks like their offense if they get ahead of you they are going to up it a little as far as being aggressive. They’re going to try to run it up and keep it going if they get the lead. We know that and there’s some other teams we played this year that kind of play that way. They’ve been hot and scoring a lot of runs. Last weekend in their championship game against Louisiana Tech they found themselves down 4-0 and they didn’t blink. Came back and won that thing going away like 14-7. To me it’s every inning we’re going to have to do a nice job on the mound.”

NCAA Fayetteville Regional Schedule

Friday, June 11

Game 1 – NC State vs. Arkansas – 5 pm – ESPNU – Listen – Live Stats

Saturday, June 12

Game 2 – NC State vs. Arkansas – 2 pm – ESPN2 – Listen – Live Stats

Sunday, June 13 (if necessary)

Game 3 – NC State vs. Arkansas – 5 pm – ESPN2 or ESPNU – Listen – Live Stats

Matchups & History

Friday

NC State RHP Reid Johnston (8-2, 3.90 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Patrick Wicklander (6-1, 2.17 ERA)

Saturday

NC State TBA vs. Arkansas TBA

Sunday (if necessary)

NC State TBA vs. Arkansas TBA

The Razorbacks and Wolfpack will meet for the first time in history this weekend. NC State, which earned its berth to the Super Regional with a perfect 3-0 run through the Ruston Regional, is 17-3 in road games as well as 20-5 overall in all contests away from home this season.

Tune In

Friday night’s contest between Arkansas and NC State will broadcast nationally on ESPNU with Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Todd Walker (analyst) on the call. Fans can also watch via WatchESPN or through the ESPN app.

Saturday’s game will air on ESPN2, and Sunday’s game (if necessary) will televise on either ESPN2 or ESPU. All three ballgames can be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM, with Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter on the call all weekend long.

Sooieville Sluggers

Arkansas has hit 102 home runs in 60 games this season, setting a single-season program record in the process. The Razorbacks surpassed the previous school best of 98 in 69 games by the 2018 squad.

Six Hog standouts have double-digit homer totals, including Robert Moore (14), Christian Franklin (13), Matt Goodheart (13), Brady Slavens (13), Cayden Wallace (13) and Cullen Smith (10). The fivesome has powered Arkansas to the nation’s second-most home runs, ranking behind only Old Dominion’s 105 in 60 games.