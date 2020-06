Arkansas’ Newcomers Assigned Numbers for 2020 Season

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas has nine commitments with three being ranked a four-star recruit in one location.

Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert running back Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205, has a grade of 80 with ESPN and is the No. 19 running back in the nation. Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, has a grade of 90 with the 247Composite which has the No. 27 offensive tackle nationally. The other four-star is Rockridge (Fla.) athlete Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, 6-2, 210, who has a grade of 90 with 247Sports. They also rate him the No. 20 athlete in the nation.