FAYETTEVILLE — The 25 newcomers who enrolled at midterm with Arkansas Football have been assigned jersey numbers.

The group includes freshmen, transfers and some new preferred walk-on players. Spring football starts Sunday, March 13, at Arkansas. Only four scholarship freshmen who signed with Arkansas on Dec. 15 didn’t enroll at midterm.

That list includes Fayetteville wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb wide receiver Sam Mbake, Maumelle defensive lineman Nico Davillier and Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers offensive lineman Patrick Kutas.

Here’s the list with the newcomers, position and jersey number.

3 Dwight McGlothern, CB, LSU Transfer

6 Rashod Dubinion, RB, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga.

7 Latavious Brini, S, Georgia Transfer

8 Tyrus Washington, TE, Leesburg Lee County, Ga.

9 Jaden Haselwood, WR, Oklahoma Transfer

10 Cade Fortin, QB, USF Transfer (Walkon)

19 Jacob Bates, K, Texas State Transfer (Walkon)

21 Jaylen Lewis, CB, Brownsville Haywood, Tenn.

22 Anthony Brown, S, Milan, Tenn.

25 James Jointer, RB, Little Rock Parkview

31 Max Fletcher, P, Australia

34 Hunter Talley, TE, Siloam Springs (Walkon)

35 Mani Powell, LB, Fayetteville

36 Jordan Crook, LB, Duncanville, Texas

40 Landon Jackson, DL, LSU Transfer

41 Logan Moss, LB, DeWitt (Walkon)

42 Drew Sanders, LB, Alabama Transfer

44 Kaden Henley, LB, Shiloh Christian

48 Eli Stein, LS, Cambridge, Wis.

55 JJ Hollingsworth, DL, Greenland

59 Eli Henderson, OL, Duncan Byrnes, SC

72 Andrew Chamblee, OL, Maumelle

76 E’Marion Harris, OL, Joe T. Robinson

81 Quincey McAdoo, WR, Clarendon

87 Dax Courtney, TE, Clarendon

