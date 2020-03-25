Arkansas offers 2021 Nat’l Top 50 / 4-Star Alex Tchikou

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have extended a scholarship offer to 2021 big man Alex Tchikou (6-11, 200, combo forward, Dream City Christian, Glendale, AZ, composite national No. 37 / 4-star prospect), according to a source who confirmed the offer that was announced earlier Wednesday via Twitter by California Stars program director and head coach Julius Von Hanzlik.

Tchikou — he plays his spring and summer grassroots basketball as a member of Von Hanzlik’s California Stars, one of the top independent grassroots programs in the country — confirmed later Wednesday that Arkansas associate head coach Chris Crutchfield informed him of his Hog offer.

“Coach Crutchfield … he told me personally,” Tchikou said, adding that Crutchfield has been recruiting him for “a couple months.”

Regarding his new Hog offer, Tchikou said: “I am very interested in Arkansas.”

Tchikou said Crutchfield told him he fits the mold of the kind of versatile big man that Arkansas covets.

“I will fit their style of play because of my skills and size,” Tchikou said.

Tchikou said he averaged “about 15 (points) and 10 (rebounds)” per game in 2019-20 at Dream City Christian.

He reportedly also holds offers from Alabama, Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, UCLA, Florida State, Mississippi State, TCU, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, and Nebraska among others.

Tchikou’s national prospect rankings break down like this: No. 25 / 4-star according to Rivals.com, No. 42 / 4-star according to ESPN, and No. 50 / 4-star according to 247Sports.com.

A long, rangy, athletic, and skilled forward, Tchikou’s competitive edge jumps out in his highlights (linked below) …