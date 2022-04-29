FAYETTEVILLE — It appears Kendal Briles and Dowell Loggains liked what they saw when they watched Little Rock Christian’s Walker White workout on Thursday.

Arkansas offered the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Class of 2024 four-star quarterback later Thursday. White now has a nine scholarship offers.

In addition to Arkansas, White has offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Tulsa, UCA, Louisville and Syracuse. White’s father was on the golf team at Arkansas and some of his brothers also attended the UA.

As a sophomore, White completed 129 of 238 passes for 2,010 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 92 times for 487 yards and five touchdowns.

He is the fifth in-state recruit in 2024 to be offered by the Razorbacks.

