FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has offered former Georgia Tech edge rusher Jordan Domineck a scholarship after he went into the transfer portal.

Domineck, 6-3, 235, had a very good redshirt junior season in 2021. He finished with 38 tackles, 18 solo, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup, four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and one recovered fumble.

Domineck is from Lakeland (Fla) George Jenkins High School. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

In 2018 as a true freshman, Domineck played in three games thus preserving his redshirt season. In the second game of the season against South Florida, Domineck had four tackles.

In 2019 as a redshirt freshman, Domineck played in seven games starting the final three games at defensive end. In 2020, he appeared in nine games with four starts at defensive end.

He entered the transfer portal on Feb. 19. Since then, in addition to Arkansas, Domineck has received offers from Auburn, Penn State, Iowa State, UConn, Tennessee State, UCF, USF, Buffalo, Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Jacksonville State, Western Kentucky and Marshall.

Arkansas currently has three remaining scholarships for the Class of 2022.