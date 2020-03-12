1  of  7
Breaking News
Sun Belt cancels 2020 Basketball Championships 2nd presumptive case of coronavirus in Arkansas LR mayor issues declaration of emergency over coronavirus concerns SEC cancels remainder of Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville Hamilton is coming to Little Rock! The Latest: Visitors banned from US Congress due to virus Dow falls 1,700 points as Trump’s crisis response underwhelms traders, slams stocks
Closings
Graduate Arkansas

Arkansas Offers Junior College DT Jalen Williams

Local Sports

by: Otis Kirk

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended an offer to Jones County (Miss.) Junior College Class of 2021 defensive tackle Jalen Williams.

Williams, 6-3, 310, tweeted out the offer on Thursday morning.

He now holds offers from Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Louisiana-Monroe in addition to the Razorbacks. Williams played his high school football at Tylertown, Miss.

As a freshman, Williams finished with 28 tackles, including 11 solo, four tackles for loss, one sack and two quarterback hurries.

He was named to the second-team All-MACJC team. He helped lead Jones County to a 7-3 record in 2019.

Click here for his highlights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories