Arkansas Offers Junior College DT Jalen Williams

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended an offer to Jones County (Miss.) Junior College Class of 2021 defensive tackle Jalen Williams.

Williams, 6-3, 310, tweeted out the offer on Thursday morning.

Blessed to Receive an offer from the University of Arkansas 🔴⚪ @DLTough pic.twitter.com/wjVIcWaACv — Jalen Williams (@JalenWi04639937) March 12, 2020

He now holds offers from Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Louisiana-Monroe in addition to the Razorbacks. Williams played his high school football at Tylertown, Miss.

As a freshman, Williams finished with 28 tackles, including 11 solo, four tackles for loss, one sack and two quarterback hurries.

He was named to the second-team All-MACJC team. He helped lead Jones County to a 7-3 record in 2019.

Click here for his highlights.