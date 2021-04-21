Arkansas Offers Transfer DT John Ridgeway

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman hasn’t made it a secret Arkansas is seeking additional help on the defensive line and he has identified one the program wants.

Illinois State defensive tackle John Ridgeway, 6-6, 325, has been offered a scholarship by the Razorbacks since entering the transfer portal. Indiana has also jumped into the mix.

Extremely grateful to receive an offer from The University of Arkansas @CoachSamPittman pic.twitter.com/kkNvitir9v — JR3_99🏈 (@ridgeway_79) April 21, 2021

Ridgeway and his teammates played in four games this spring before opting out of the reamainder of the season anticipating a full schedule this fall. In those four games, Ridgeway had 22 tackles, 14 solo, three for loss, one interception, a pass breakup and three quarterback hurries.

That followed a 2019 season that saw him collect 50 tackles, including 28 solo, three for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. In 2018 as a redshirt freshman, Ridgeway played in 11 games with 10 starts. He finished with 30 tackles, nine solo, two for loss, a sack and one fumble recovery. He was named a Freshman All-America by Phil Steele. He was also named to the Missouri Valley All-Newcomer team.

He signed with Illinois State out of Bloomington (Ill.) High School where he was a three-time varsity letterwinner for football. He was an all Big-12 offensive line selection and all-state defensive line selection in 2017. He lettered four times in wrestling, winning the Illinois state championship title in 2017 after placing fourth at the championships in 2016. Competed in the shot put and discus during his sophomore and senior years. Named Bloomington High School’s Athlete of the Year in 2017.