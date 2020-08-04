Arkansas Offers Younger Brother of Former Tight End

by: Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has offered Madison (Miss.) Central Class of 2022 tight end Blake Gunter a scholarship.

He is the younger brother of Grayson Gunter, who transferred from Arkansas to Southern Miss following the 2019 season. The younger Gunter announced his offer on Twitter Tuesday.

As a sophomore, he caught 26 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Gunter also has offers to Ole Miss, where his father played, and Southern Miss.

He helped lead the Jaguars to a 9-3 record in 2019.

In the Class of 2022, Arkansas has an offer out to DeWitt High School’s Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, among others at tight end.

