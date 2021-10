FAYETTEVILLE — For the second week in a row, Arkansas will be on the road to play an SEC opponent with an 11 a.m. kickoff against Ole Miss and televised on ESPN.

Arkansas fell to Georgia 37-0 on Saturday while Ole Miss lost to Alabama 42-21. Arkansas will bring a 4-1 record into the game while Ole Miss is 3-1.

In this game last season, Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 33-21.