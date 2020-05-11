Arkansas Once Again Offers Class of 2022 Four-Star Offensive Lineman Lucas Taylor

Local Sports

by: Otis Kirk

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas was the second school and first from the SEC to offer Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal Class of 2022 four-star offensive lineman Lucas Taylor on Jan. 23, 2019.

However, the new staff took over at Arkansas on year less than one year later and now they have re-offered Taylor. The 6-foot-4 1/2, 310-pound Taylor announced the new offer from Scott Fountain on Monday.

The Hogs join LSU, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida and Missouri from the SEC in offering him. Outside the SEC, Florida State was originally his first offer and the new staff there has re-offered him as well. He also holds offers from Penn State, Southern Miss, South Alabama and Kansas.

He is rated a four-star recruit by multiple services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories