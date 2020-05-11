Arkansas Once Again Offers Class of 2022 Four-Star Offensive Lineman Lucas Taylor

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas was the second school and first from the SEC to offer Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal Class of 2022 four-star offensive lineman Lucas Taylor on Jan. 23, 2019.

However, the new staff took over at Arkansas on year less than one year later and now they have re-offered Taylor. The 6-foot-4 1/2, 310-pound Taylor announced the new offer from Scott Fountain on Monday.

The Hogs join LSU, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida and Missouri from the SEC in offering him. Outside the SEC, Florida State was originally his first offer and the new staff there has re-offered him as well. He also holds offers from Penn State, Southern Miss, South Alabama and Kansas.

He is rated a four-star recruit by multiple services.

