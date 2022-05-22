FAYETTEVILLE — No. 4 Arkansas will meet Oregon today at 1 p.m. in the Fayetteville Regionals finals from Bogle Park with the game televised on the SEC Network.

Arkansas (46-9) earned its way to the final on Saturday with a 6-2 win over Oregon. Oregon (33-18) had to defeat Wichita State 8-1 late Saturday night to earn another shot at Arkansas. Wichita State had eliminated Princeton 5-4 earlier on Saturday. Oregon will have to defeat Arkansas twice today. Courtney Deifel knew the obvious importance of winning Saturday’s game.

“Obviously just excited we won that game,” Deifel said. “It was a big one to win.”

The winner of the Fayetteville will face the winner of the Seattle Regional. In that regional, #13 Washington will have to defeat Texas twice today to advance. Texas downed Washington 8-2 on Saturday.

If Arkansas wins the Fayetteville Regional they will host either Washington or Texas at Bogle Park.