Arkansas’ Players Not Surprised by 2-0 Start

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is 2-0 on the season and now has a chance to do something that hasn’t been done since 2016 starting the year 3-0.

In 2016 under Bret Bielema, Arkansas defeated Louisiana Tech, TCU and Texas State in its first three games. That team finished 7-6 on the season. Sam Pittman’s second team has beaten Rice 38-17 and Texas 40-21 to start the year. They are ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press Poll.

Arkansas will host Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville. With the Eagles sandwiched in between Texas and Texas A&M on the schedule safety Joe Foucha talked about why there isn’t going to be a letdown.

“We treat it as the game is over,” Foucha said. “We won that game last week, so we’re more focused on what is coming for us Saturday, and that is Georgia Southern.”

This is Foucha’s fourth season at Arkansas. He talked about the perfect start after two games.

“Like coach Pittman said, we’re a blue-collar team,” Foucha said. “So, even though what happened last Saturday, we’re still the same team. We’re still working every day. We’re still working hard, because that was just the beginning for us. We’re looking forward to winning every game, so for us to do that we have to keep working hard.”

Senior linebacker Bumper Pool had to sit out the first half of the Texas game due to a targeting call he got against Rice. Yet he came in and finished with 10 tackles. He also talked about not overlooking any opponent.

“I would definitely agree,” Pool said. “I think the biggest things is, yes that was a big win for us, but we have bigger goals. I think that was just one step towards reaching our goals. So, we have to put last week away and lock into this next game because it is the most important one. I think the team is excited for the challenge.”

Pool also addressed how it feels to start the season 2-0.

“I’ll be honest with you, it doesn’t feel any different right now,” Pool said. “That win was so big, but the way we come into practice, it’s almost like, hey restart. We’ve got a new game this week. All that’s great, exciting. But we’ll look back on all that when the season’s over and really kind of let that soak in. But as of right now, we’re really locked in on Georgia Southern and this next test we have.”

Senior left tackle Myron Cunningham also talked about being ranked and 2-0 to start the season.

“It’s definitely exciting, but I wouldn’t say any of us are surprised either,” Cunningham said. “We all knew what our goal is coming into the season and what our aspirations are. So I mean for us to be ranked is not a surprise to us. We just want to keep our head down and keep working.”

Arkansas and Georgia Southern will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.