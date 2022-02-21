LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Football never rests in Arkansas. Even though we may have to wait until September for the college football season, minor league football starts in early March.

The Arkansas Punishers are entering their second year as a team, coming off a Southwest Minor League Classic championship in 2021.

The team has moved up a level joining the APDFL, a non-profit corporation dedicated to the promotion and advancement of adult minor league football teams throughout the south eastern states. The Punishers will be coached by Terry Jordan and the general manager is Chris Goodman.

The team has players and coaches from all different levels. There are former Razorbacks, Henderson State alumni, and tons of other Arkansas talent. Out of 31 teams in the APDFL the Punishers are ranked No. 14 heading into their schedule.

The Punishers will play their home games at Maumelle high school and start their season March 5th against the Mobile Miners at home.