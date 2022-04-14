FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas practiced in the Walker Pavilion on Thursday and the offensive fireworks were on display.

The quarterbacks and wide receivers hooked up on some big plays. One, Malik Hornsby, had a big day at both. On two occasions against the first-team defense, KJ Jefferson hit Hornsby for touchdown passes. The first went for 55 yards and the next was 75.

Then, when at quarterback, Hornsby connected twice with Ketron Jackson for good gains. One pass was for 15 yards and the other around 25. Hornsby also found Jaedon Wilson for a 25-yard gain and Hudson Henry for 15 yards. Jackson played some as a true freshman in 2021, but is showing vast improvement as a bigger role awaits him this spring and fall.

“I would say the biggest improvement for me is watching more film,” Jackson said. “I never really watched film when I was younger, like high school. So watching more film and like knowing the game more. The same has slowed all the way down, so that’s making me play better. The small details. Coach (Kenny) Guiton is always stressing the small details that I have to get from when I was a freshman until now and I’m applying them and it’s looking good.”

Jackson still has some things he wants to work on as he continues to improve.

“This spring I wanted to accomplish just being more comfortable,” Jackson said. “Bringing myself out. Last year I didn’t feel as comfortable playing on the field. I was getting used to my body. I was coming off an injury I just wanted to get more comfortable and get used to it because I know what role I have to step up and fill. It’s just me bringing it every day, practice getting better day by day.”

One pass was intercepted on Thursday, but that wasn’t really on quarterback Cade Fortin. He hit running back Dennis Daniels in the hands, but it bounced it the air and linebacker Marco Avant was there to pick it off. Avant is a redshirt freshman from Jonesboro who is coming back from an injury-filled freshman season in an effort to work himself into playing time.

Quick Hits:

** Linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul practiced without a green protective jersey today. He was out the previous week after suffering a concussion at the lone scrimmage this spring. Despite missing three practices, Paul stayed up what he was supposed to be doing. He also confirmed he will be practicing Saturday at the open scrimmage.

“Yes sir, I will be in there Saturday, but while I was out I was still getting mental reps,” Paul said. “I was still going to my leaders like Isaiah (Nichols), Bumper Pool and people like that. I was still on the field and still participating things like that. So it wasn’t anything major to me.”

** Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood was able to practice without the green protective jersey. He had injured his shoulder in one of the early practices and been in a green jersey since that time until today.

** Tight end Trey Knox returned to practice today. He has been out since spring break week when he was involved in an auto accident suffering a concussion. Knox, Henry and Nathan Bax are expected to get a lot of work on Saturday.