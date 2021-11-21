Arkansas Ranked No. 25 in AP Poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has remained in the AP Poll despite a 42-35 loss to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

The Hogs dropped four spots to No. 25, but they are the only team ranked with four losses. The Razorbacks have lost to No. 1 Georgia, now No. 3 Alabama and No. 8 Ole Miss, all on the road, and to unranked Auburn. Arkansas has beaten No. 14 Texas A&M.

Arkansas (7-4, 3-4) will be at home on Friday at 2:30 p.m. to host Missouri (6-5, 3-4) and televised on CBS.

The Hogs fell out of the Coaches Poll, but did manage to get the most votes of any team no in that Top 25.