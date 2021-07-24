Arkansas Razorbacks cruising at Olympics basketball and swimming

Arkansas women’s basketball graduate assistant, Kelsey Plum, competed with Team USA in women’s 3×3 basketball at the Tokyo Olympics. (photo courtesy of Christian Petersen/Getty images)

A pair of Arkansas Razorbacks have started the weekend out with big performances at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday: women’s basketball graduate assistant, Kelsey Plum and former Hog swimmer, Anna Hopkin, who is representing Great Britain.

Plum is competing on Team USA in the Women’s 3×3 basketball. The American squad defeated France 17-10 and Mongolia 21-9 on Saturday during the opening of pool play. Against France, Plum scored six points, adding one assist and a blocked shot.

She followed that performance up with another six-point game against Mongolia to go along with two rebounds and one assist. Plum and Team USA are back in action Sunday against Romania and the Russia Olympic Committee (ROC).

Hopkin competed in the 4 x 100-meter freestyle relay with her Great Britain squad. Her team finished first in the opening heat with a time of 3:34.03. Hopkin, swimming the third leg of the race, recorded the fastest 100-meter time on her team with a 52.65 second run.

As a junior at Arkansas in 2018-2019, Hopkin earned a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, setting a program record in the process. She also earned an All-American honor.

Hopkin and Great Britain will now compete in the 4×100-meter final on Sunday.