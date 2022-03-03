FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ sports continue to get some impressive wins with Eric Musselman’s team finding ways to get it done.

Dave Van Horn’s baseball team is 5-2, but could be set up, weather permitting, to get a winning streak going. Sam Pittman and the football team is closing in on the March 13 beginning of spring football.

As far as baseball, Arkansas lost its opener to Illinois State and then dropped a game to Stanford this past Sunday. In those two games the bats weren’t what most expect from this team.

On Wednesday at home, the Razorbacks got the bats going defeating Omaha 15-3. The 5-2 Razorbacks pounded out 15 hits against Omaha. Peyton Stovall, Brady Slavens and Michael Turner each hit home runs.

Turner is showing the offense expected of him when Van Horn got him to transfer to Arkansas. He is hitting .381 with eight hits including a double, triple and home run. He has knocked in six runs which places him second on the team behind Robert Moore (8) in that category. As expected, Moore is having a great season hitting .360 with one home run.

Connor Noland showed out in a 5-2 win over Indiana at the Karbach Round Rock Classic. he worked six innings, allowed five hits and fanned 10 Hoosiers. Noland has now struck out 15 hitters in 11 innings of work. He is 1-0 with ERA of 2.45. He struggled some in his first inning against Illinois State, but has been very solid since that time including the remainder of that game against the Redbirds.

The Hogs will try to play three games against Southeastern this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium. The weather may not cooperate. Friday’s opener is set for 3 p.m. Saturday is at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1.

Clutch Free Throws

Sometimes the most impressive win is when you don’t play your best but still get out of the game on the right side.

JD Notae is one of the best scorers in the SEC and was held to 12 points against LSU on Wednesday night in Bud Walton Arena. He shot 12 times from the field and missed nine of them. But it was Notae who stepped to the free throw line with eight seconds remaining and hit both shots to give the Hogs a 77-76 lead which ended up being the final score.

Many wrote this Arkansas team off when they lost five of six games in late December and early January. A loss to Vanderbilt in Bud Walton Arena, where the Hogs are 17-1 this season, was ugly, but it was part of a transition period for Eric Musselman’s team that is made of several transfers. It takes time to form a team and Musselman is as good as anyone in the nation at doing that. It takes time, but when it comes together the Hogs are hard to beat. The only loss since that stretch of five in six games has been a one-point setback at Alabama.

No one should want to play this team in the NCAA Tournament. They have a tough road game at Tennessee on Saturday and who knows how they will do in the SEC Tournament, but Arkansas should be a four-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas (24-6) will be at Tennessee, a team they beat 58-4l8 on Feb. 19, on Saturday with an 11 a.m. tipoff and televised on ESPN.

Spring Football

Spring football drills will begin on March 13 and Pittman’s football team will be looking for some answers at wide receiver, left tackle on offense and the defense.

Gone are Treylon Burks, Myron Cunningham, Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry, John Ridgeway, Montaric Brown, Tre Williams and others from a 9-4 team.

Some key players are back including quarterback KJ Jefferson, four starters on the offensive line including center Ricky Stromberg, linebacker Bumper Pool, safety Jalen Catalon and others.

Arkansas has 25 newcomers that will go through spring drills. Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood is certainly one to watch on offense after he transferred in from Oklahoma. Four transfers from SEC schools on defense should provide a big boost as well. That includes defensive lineman Landon Jackson and cornerback Dwight McGlothern from LSU, linebacker Drew Sanders from Alabama and safety Latavious Brini from Georgia.

Getting Catalon back from an injury will be a big help to the defense as was Pool’s decision to return for one more year.