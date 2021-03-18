Arkansas Razorbacks volleyball hosts South Carolina for Women’s Empowerment Weekend

The University of Arkansas volleyball team is calling all Razorback fans to flock to Barnhill Arena for the Hogs’ final home series of the 2020-21 season. The Razorbacks host South Carolina for Women’s Empowerment Weekend on Friday and Saturday, March 19-20. As a part of Women’s Empowerment Weekend, Arkansas will be celebrating its six seniors on Saturday.

Arkansas (12-8) looks to continue its dominant performance at home, currently sitting at 7-3 when playing in Barnhill Arena. The Razorbacks head into the weekend after splitting a series with Tennessee last weekend, each match ending in four sets. In the Hogs’ 3-1 win over the Volunteers on Sunday, Arkansas not only broke a three-match losing streak to Tennessee, but also set a new season-high with 61 kills and 58 assists in four sets, registering an impressive .304 hitting percentage as a team.

Freshman Taylor Head had a well-rounded weekend in the cardinal and white. She recorded her league-leading 12th double-double, keeping in mind that no other player outside of the Razorback roster has more than seven. Head finished the two-match series with 24 kills and 21 digs. On the receiving end of the court, the Florida-native recorded 28 reception attempts over the weekend and committed not a single error, improving her season average to .984.

The Gamecocks head to Fayetteville with a 12-8 record as well, as the two teams are currently tied for fifth place in the Southeastern Conference. Looking back at its last three series, South Carolina is 3-3 and has been out-hit .273 to .240. The offensive load has been carried by freshman Riley Whitesides, who is hitting .282 along with her 3.95 kills per set.

Arkansas leads the all-time series with South Carolina, winning 27 of the 41 meetings. When playing in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks hold a 13-6 advantage over the Gamecocks.

The two teams met twice last season and Arkansas dropped both, including a five-set thriller against the Gamecocks at home. In the nail-biting loss, seniors Elizabeth Pamphile and Devyn Wheeler and sophomore Jillian Gillen each tallied double-digit kills, alongside senior Savannah Downing who posted a season-high 22 digs for the Razorback defense.

The two-match series will be broadcast on the SEC Network+ with both matches set to begin at 7 p.m. (CT).